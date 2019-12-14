Savannah Guthrie says "things are looking up" in the wake of her eye surgery.

The 47-year-old "Today" host shared a message from her mom and a photo with Charley, her 3-year-old son with husband Michael Feldman, Friday on Instagram after undergoing retinal detachment surgery.

Guthrie tore the retina in her right eye during an incident with Charley in November where the toddler threw a toy train into her eye.

"A week ago I was worried about having to have surgery and got this text from my mom. It was two days before Charley's bday. Mom perspectives are the best perspectives," Guthrie captioned her post.

"Thanks to everyone for the prayers and good wishes. Things are looking up! I mean I'm not (looking up), but things are. Hope to SEE everybody soon!!" she added.

Guthrie posted a screenshot of text conversation with her mother, Nancy Guthrie, where her mom tells her to not worry.

"Three years ago today you were waiting with bated breath for this new little baby to bring joy to your heart. And every day he has except maybe for the day he threw the train into your eye. Love u. Don't fret," Nancy Guthrie said.

Guthrie also shared a photo of herself holding Charley while resting her face in a special pillow.

Today fans shared well-wishes for Guthrie during Friday's taping.

Guthrie and Feldman married in March 2014 and also have a 5-year-old daughter, Vale.

Guthrie and her "Today" co-host Hoda Kotb brought their kids to the show in October to meet "Sesame Street" characters.