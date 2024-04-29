Ncuti Gatwa is set to star in the National Theatre production of Oscar Wilde's classic comedy, The Importance of Being Earnest, in London this fall.

Gatwa -- who is known for his roles in Doctor Who, Barbie and Masters of the Air -- will begin performances on Nov. 20. The show is slated to run through Jan. 25 at the Lyttelton Theatre.

"Overjoyed to be joining this unbelievable cast and production," Gatwa wrote on his Instagram Story Monday.

Stage veterans Sharon D. Clarke, Hugh Skinner, Richard Cant and Amanda Lawrence will co-star in the play.

"Being sensible can be excessively boring. At least Jack thinks so. While assuming the role of dutiful guardian in the country, he lets loose in town under a false identity. Meanwhile, his friend Algy takes on a similar facade," a synopsis said.

"Unfortunately, living a double life has its drawbacks, especially when it comes to love. Hoping to impress two eligible ladies, the gentlemen find themselves caught in a web of lies they must carefully navigate."