Paramount+ has released the first full trailer for its "Frasier" revival.

The series premieres Oct. 12.

The trailer shows how Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) returns to Boston to surprise his son, Freddie (Jack Cutmore-Scott).

Frasier himself is surprised Freddie brushes him off, and that he has a girlfriend (Jess Salgueiro) he never mentioned.

So Frasier decides to take a job in Boston and set up a new apartment, of which he is already overly protective of the furniture.

The trailer begins with Frasier sitting in a bar, though not Cheers, with characters played by Nicholas Lyndhurst and Toks Olagundoye.

"What is it about the city of Boston that leads me to forego the more sophisticated temptation of the fermented grape," Frasier says.

"Sitting here with a cold brew in my hand, I feel amalgamated with the hoipoloi."

Lyndhurst calls out Frasier's pretentiousness and also ribs him about Freddie's attitude towards him.

Grammar began developing the revival in 2018 and went into production in February of this year.