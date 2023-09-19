Apple TV+ is teasing "For All Mankind" Season 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a teaser and November premiere date for the new season Wednesday.

"For All Mankind" is a sci-fi space drama created by Robert D. Moore, Ben Nedivi and Matt Wolpert, with Nedivi and Wolpert as showrunners and executive producers with Moore.

The show imagines an alternate history where the global space race never ended and the Soviet Union beat the United States to the moon.

Joel Kinnaman, Wrenn Schmidt, Krys Marshall, Edi Gathegi, Cynthy Wu and Coral Pena star, with Toby Kebbell, Tyner Rushing, Daniel Stern and Svetlana Efremova to join the cast in Season 4.

The new season picks up eight years after Season 3, with Happy Valley having rapidly expanded its footprint on Mars by turning former foes into partners.

"Now 2003, the focus of the space program has turned to the capture and mining of extremely valuable, mineral-rich asteroids that could change the future of both Earth and Mars. But simmering tensions between the residents of the now-sprawling international base threaten to undo everything they are working towards," an official synopsis reads.

The teaser is presented as a recruitment video for Helios.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!