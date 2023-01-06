Ireland Baldwin, the daughter of film star Alec Baldwin and actress Kim Basinger, is pregnant with her first child.

The model shared a sonogram image on Instagram Saturday, along with the message, "Happy New Year."

Model Hailey Bieber, Baldwin's cousin and Justin Bieber's wife, commented, "Cryin," while Rumer Willis, who is also pregnant with her first child wrote, "Yay can't wait to meet you little one."

People.com said it confirmed that Baldwin and her boyfriend RAC, whose real name is Andre Allen Anjos, are expecting.