Streaming service MGM+ has canceled its "Beacon 23" and "The Winter King" television series.

"Beacon 23" starred Lena Headey and Stephan James.

Based on Hugh Howey's sci-fi short story of the same name, it ran for two seasons.

"The Winter King" -- led by Iain De Caestecker and Eddie Marsan -- has its roots in medieval Arthurian legend.

It was canceled after a single season.