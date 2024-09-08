NBC has announced Jimmy Fallon's "The Tonight Show" will tape and air episodes four nights a week instead of five, starting this fall.

The late-night chat show, which is broadcast in New York, will air new episodes Monday through Thursday, then show repeats on Fridays.

"The Tonight Show" was the last broadcast show to air five nights a week.

ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," CBS' "Late Show with Stephen Colbert," NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers," and Comedy Central's "The Daily Show" are also on four-day schedules.

Fallon, 49, is a "Saturday Night Live" alum who has hosted "The Tonight Show" since 2014.