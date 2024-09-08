Ashley Tisdale has announced the birth of her second child.

"Emerson Clover French, all three of us are obsessed with you. She landed 9.6.24," Tisdale posted on Instagram Saturday.

The "High School Musical" and "The Suite Life of Zack and Cody" alum, 38, announced her pregnancy in March.

She and husband Christopher French, 42, are also the parents of daughter Jupiter Iris French, 3.

Saturday's birth announcement included a black-and-white photo of baby Emerson's tiny hand held by those of her parents and big sister.