"Cobra Kai's" sixth season will be its last, the series' creators announced Friday.

Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg shared a letter with fans on Friday.

"Reacquainting the world with The Karate Kid universe has been our humble honor," the letter said.

"Making 'Cobra Kai' has allowed us to join the same hallowed dojo once inhabited by the great Robert Mark Kamen, John Avildsen, Jerry Weintraub, and all the amazing original cast members. It has also enabled us to play sensei, expanding the original storylines and birthing a new generation of underdogs. We've never once taken this opportunity for granted.

The Netflix show starring Ralph Macchio and William Zabka takes up where "The Karate Kid" film left off.

In the series set 30 years later, the tensions between Daniel LaRusso (Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (Zabka) continue to fester.

Last season, "Cobra Kai" notched 95 and 105 hours of views in consecutive weeks.

The trailer for "Cobra Kai" Season 5, which counts Will Smith and Overbrook Entertainment among its executive producers, promises the "biggest and baddest season yet," but it will be the final one.

"Our day one goal with Cobra Kai has always been to end it on our terms, leaving the Valley in the time and place we've always imagined. So it is with immense pride and thankfulness that we are able to announce that achievement," the creators added, saying the show's fanbase was "the best on the planet."

However, there may be some life yet in the franchise series. The statement ended with "'Cobra Kai' never dies."

And last year, Hurwitz talked about a future beyond the existing show.

"There are ways, and you see it with other shows and other franchises, of being able to play within this universe, get those Karate Kid vibes and feels out there in different ways, Hurwitz told Entertainment Weekly.

"That in our minds is like, OK, how do we land these characters in an awesome place? And how could we continue to play with some of these action figures in different ways beyond that?

He added, "Every option is on the table. It's a special piece of entertainment that we're connected to. And now, even more than five years ago, we are dying to explore more."