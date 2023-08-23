"And Just Like That.." was renewed for a third season by Max on Tuesday. The Season 2 finale airs Thursday.

Kim Cattrall, who starred as Samantha in the original series, filmed a cameo as her character for the finale.

Season 2 also had Carrie reconnect with old flame Aidan (John Corbett) following the Season 1 death of her husband, Mr. Big (Chris Noth).

Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg and Evan Handler also reprise their roles from "Sex and the City."

"And Just Like That..." also stars Sara Rami­rez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Christopher Jackson , Niall Cunningham, Cathy Ang and Alexa Swinton.

Developer and Executive Producer Michael Patrick King said in a statement, "We are thrilled to spend more time in the 'Sex and the City' universe telling new stories about the lives of these relatable and aspirational characters played by these amazing actors."