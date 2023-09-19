'Lessons in Chemistry' trailer: Brie Larson series adapts Bonnie Garmus novel
UPI News Service, 09/19/2023
Apple TV+ is introducing the new series "Lessons in Chemistry."
The streaming service has shared a trailer for the drama featuring Brie Larson.
"Lessons in Chemistry" is based on the Bonnie Garmus novel of the same name.
The show takes place in the early 1950s and follows Elizabeth Zott (Larson), a woman whose dream of being a scientist is put on hold in a patriarchal society.
"When Elizabeth finds herself fired from her lab, she accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show, and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives -- and the men who are suddenly listening -- a lot more than recipes," an official synopsis reads.
