Apple TV+ is introducing the new series "Lessons in Chemistry."

The streaming service has shared a trailer for the drama featuring Brie Larson

"Lessons in Chemistry" is based on the Bonnie Garmus novel of the same name.

The show takes place in the early 1950s and follows Elizabeth Zott (Larson), a woman whose dream of being a scientist is put on hold in a patriarchal society.

"When Elizabeth finds herself fired from her lab, she accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show, and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives -- and the men who are suddenly listening -- a lot more than recipes," an official synopsis reads.

"Lessons in Chemistry" is created by "The Office" writer and director Lee Eisenberg, who serves as writer, showrunner and executive producer.

Larson also executive produces with Susannah Grant, Michael Costigan and Jason Bateman.

The series will have a two-episode premiere Oct. 13 on Apple TV+, with subsequent episodes to be released weekly on Fridays.

Larson is known for playing Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and previously starred on the Showtime series "United States of Tara."