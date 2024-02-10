Taylor Swift's path to the Super Bowl will not be easy, as she will have to fly from Tokyo, Japan, to Las Vegas in a short period of time to see her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce.

ADVERTISEMENT

Swift is currently in Tokyo, Japan, on her international Eras Tour.

Kansas City and San Francisco are set to battle for the NFL championship trophy on Sunday in Las Vegas.

While Swift's fans and the media worried she might not be able to make it to Super Bowl LVII on time, the Embassy of Japan in the United States reached out on X to let her know that despite the 12-hour flight and 17-hour time difference, it would be possible to comfortably complete the trip.

Swift's final concert in Japan is set for Feb. 10, starting at 6 p.m. local time on Saturday in Tokyo.

On average, Swift's shows have been running approximately three and 15 minutes long.

The excitement over her appearance has led to more people than ever following her every move.

On Wednesday, Swift sold one of her two private planes after college student Jack Sweeney, known for tracking celebrity flights, shared Swift's flight data on social media.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

According to the FAA site data, Swift sold her Dassault Falcon 900 on Jan. 30, which she's owned since 2009.

It has been said that she would likely fly on her other private jet.

Swift and Kelce started dating after Kelce put her "on blast" on his New Heights podcast.

"This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell," Swift said.

"We started hanging out right after that," she added.

"So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple.."

On Monday, after watching her win-- and break a record -- at the 66th annual Grammy Awards which aired on CBS, Kelce told reporters he planned to hold up his "end of the bargain" by winning a Super Bowl.

In the Swift-Super Bowl excitement, bookies are taking bets ahead of Sunday's game, providing odds related to a potential Kelce proposal and a surprise Swift halftime performance.

United Airlines and American Airlines recently added flights to and from Las Vegas with the flight number AA 1989, Swift's birth year and the title of her fifth studio album, along with a flight AA 87, a reference to Kelce's jersey number.