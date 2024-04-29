Bachelor alum Nick Viall married Natalie Joy this weekend after about four years of dating.

The couple tied the knot during an outdoor ceremony Saturday in Savannah, Ga.

The couple recently welcomed their first child, a daughter.

"River Rose Viall 2-2-2024," Viall announced on Instagram in February. "named after Natalie's great grandmother and niece... the best part of life starts now."

Viall and Joy shared on Instagram Sunday a wedding photo of them wearing formal wear and standing under a huge floral arch.

The groom is holding their baby daughter.

"Husband and Wife," the couple captioned the portrait.

Viall was previously the runner-up in Andi Dorfman and Kaitlyn Bristowe's seasons of The Bachelorette and starred in The Bachelor Season 21 where he proposed to Vanessa Grimaldi, but the pair split up five months later.

He also appeared in Bachelor in Paradise Season 3.