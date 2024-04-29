Real Housewives of Salt Lake City alum Monica Garcia has announced on social media that she suffered a pregnancy loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

"One thing I promised myself when opening my life up to all of you was that I was going to do it completely unapologetically and authentically raw as possible. I would show you my life in all aspects because that is what I agreed to do. Unfortunately, today I need to share a very heartbreaking aspect. 'There is no heartbeat,'" she wrote on Instagram Sunday.

"I don't have many words and I'm still processing all of this myself. As quickly as this happened, that's how quickly things have changed. I am sending so much love to everyone dealing with miscarriages, fertility issues, pregnancy problems, if you have an angel baby, and everything in-between. I am so grateful for my incredible doctors and amazing support system. I am so blessed to have all of you in my corner and I appreciate how beautiful you all have been to me about this baby. I love you and I'm so thankful for you."

The post included two sober-looking, black and white photos of her in the hospital.

The 39-year-old reality TV personality announced her pregnancy on The Viall Files podcast two weeks ago.

Garcia would only say the news was a surprise and the baby's father was her boyfriend Braxton. She did not disclose his last name.

"I've been dating him for a year and no one even knows who he is," she said at the time.

Garcia left RHOSLC in January after one season.