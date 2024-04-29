Rafiki (John Kani) tells the story of young Mufasa to Simba and Nala's daughter Kiara -- voiced by Blue Ivy Carter -- in Mufasa: The Lion King. The mandrill is joined by Timon (Billy Eichner) and Pumbaa (Seth Rogen) in the telling of the tale.

The film, which will be released on Dec. 20, will feature songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda and is directed by Barry Jenkins

"Elton John. Tim Rice. Hans Zimmer. Lebo M. Mark Mancina. Beyonce, Labrinth, Ilya Salmanzadeh. Beau Black, Ford Riley, the incredible music team on 'The Lion Guard,' and so many musical contributors over the years," Manuel-Miranda said. "'The Lion King' has an incredible musical legacy with music from some of the greatest songwriters around, and I'm humbled and proud to be a part of it. It's been a joy working alongside Barry Jenkins to bring Mufasa's story to life, and we can't wait for audiences to experience this film in theaters."

Beyonce and Donald Glover return as the voices of Nala and Simba.