Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has announced that tickets will go on sale May 3 for her Hit Me Hard and Soft concert tour.

The North American leg of her tour will begin Sept. 29 in Quebec, Canada, and will include stops in Toronto and U.S. cities such as Baltimore, Newark, New York and Pittsburgh throughout the fall and winter, wrapping up Dec. 17 in Inglewood, Calif.

The international leg of the show series will kick off in Brisbane, Australia on Feb. 18 and will end July 27 in Dublin, Ireland.

Eilish, 22, is an Oscar, Grammy and Golden Globe winner. She is known for her songs "Ocean Eyes," "Bury a Friend," "No Time to Die," "Everything I Wanted," "My Future," "Therefore I Am," "Your Power" and "What Was I Made For?"