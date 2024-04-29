Drake & Josh, Grandfathered and Oppenheimer alum Josh Peck has confirmed he is set to star in a food-themed docu-series for Roku Channel.

"Could not be more excited to join @therokuchannel for Best Bite Wins. Shoutout to my food genius co pilot @themonticarlo and to the great @briantannen," Peck, 37, captioned on Instagram a screenshot of a media report about the project on Monday.

Best Bite Wins is a six-episode, food-competition series.

Peck will host and executive produce the project, while chef Monti Carlo will serve as the show's culinary expert.

"Food content deeply resonates with our streamers, and we're pleased to give them more of what they love and further bolster our Roku Originals slate with Best Bite Wins," Olivia LaRoche, head of alternative originals for Roku, said in a statement Monday.