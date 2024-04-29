Britain's Prince William and his wife, Princess Catherine, marked their 13th wedding anniversary Monday by releasing a photo from their big day that had not previously been published.

"13 years ago today!" the Royal couple captioned a black-and-white portrait of them smiling, which has already gotten more than 1 million "likes."

William is seen wearing his official military uniform and standing behind his bride with his hands on the waist of her long-sleeved, white lace gown.

The couple met as students at the University of St. Andrews, dated for about eight years and tied the knot in 2011.

They are the parents of three kids -- George, 10, Charlotte, 8, and Louis, 6.