Prince WIlliam, wife Kate Middleton celebrate 13th wedding anniversary
UPI News Service, 04/29/2024
Britain's Prince William and his wife, Princess Catherine, marked their 13th wedding anniversary Monday by releasing a photo from their big day that had not previously been published.
"13 years ago today!" the Royal couple captioned a black-and-white portrait of them smiling, which has already gotten more than 1 million "likes."
William is seen wearing his official military uniform and standing behind his bride with his hands on the waist of her long-sleeved, white lace gown.
The couple met as students at the University of St. Andrews, dated for about eight years and tied the knot in 2011.
They are the parents of three kids -- George, 10, Charlotte, 8, and Louis, 6.
The pair have endured enormous stress in recent years, with a highly scrutinized estrangement from William's brother, Prince Harry; the deaths of William's grandparents, Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II; and the cancer battles of Princess Catherine and WIlliam's father, King Charles III.
