International cinema artists Lily Gladstone, Eva Green, Juan Antonio Bayona and Omar Sy have been selected as the jury for next month's Cannes Film Festival in France.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chaired by Greta Gerwig , the jury for the 77th edition of the event will also include Ebru Ceylan, Nadine Labaki, Pierfrancisco Favino and Kore-eda Hirokazu, organizers announced Monday.

The Jury will review the 22 films in competition and present one with the prestigious festival's top prize, the Palme d'or, during the closing ceremony on May 25.

The festival is to kick off on May 14.

The lineup of films includes The Apprentice, starring Sebastian Stan as a young Donald Trump, New York businessman, reality TV personality and eventual U.S. president; Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis, led by Adam Driver; and Yorgos Lanthimos' Kinds of Kindness, starring Emma Stone.

Justine Triet's Anatomy of a Fall earned the honor in 2023.