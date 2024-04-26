Smashing Pumpkins have recruited Kiki Wong as their new guitarist.

On Friday, the rock band announced Wong, a Los Angeles-based musician who plays for the band Vigil of War, as their new touring guitarist.

Wong replaces guitarist Jeff Schroeder, who joined the Smashing Pumpkins in 2006 and left the band in October 2023.

Smashing Pumpkins announced an open casting call for a new guitarist in early January. The band later said it received over 10,000 submissions and had eight people working full-time to review each one.

"It wasn't an easy decision with how much great guitar playing we were lucky enough to hear and see over the past few months. I was a fan of Kiki's before she submitted her name to be considered -- and it's great that someone of her acumen will be part of our touring family," Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan said in a statement Friday.

"I can't wait to hit the road with Kiki as part of our mad circus. It's definitely an exciting moment for The Smashing Pumpkins to be busy with touring in 2024. We'll see you all this summer!"

Wong will join Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin, James Iha, Jack Bates and Katie Cole on the Smashing Pumpkins' upcoming World is a Vampire tour. The North American leg of the tour kicks off July 29 in Washington and concludes Sept. 28 in San Diego.

"It's been an absolute wild ride, but I am beyond honored and humbled to be chosen to perform alongside some of rock's greatest and most influential musicians of all time," Wong said.

"I am so grateful for this opportunity and can't wait to share the stage with The legendary Smashing Pumpkins!" she added.