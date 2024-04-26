Zendaya is open to making new music in the future.

The 27-year-old singer and actress discussed the possibility of releasing new music during an interview Friday on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

Zendaya released her self-titled debut album in 2013. She has released a few singles since but has mainly focused on her acting career.

On The Jennifer Hudson Show, Zendaya said her love for music didn't always match her experience in the music industry.

"I love music and it's something that's been special to me," she said. " think being in the music industry -- it didn't kill the joy of music, but it's when you put music and business together sometimes it cannot feel so good."

Zendaya said releasing new music would depend on the timing.

"I think if the right timing and it came -- because I like creating it, again, for myself," she said. "If there was a moment, maybe I would, you know, put out a little something."

As an actress, Zendaya stars in the new film Challengers, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival in August 2023 and opened in theaters Friday.

The romantic sports drama is directed by Luca Guadagnino and co-stars Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist.

Zendaya, O'Connor and Faist play tennis pros caught up in a love triangle and the competition of sports.