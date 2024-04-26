Brantley Gilbert is extending his Off the Rails tour into October.

The 39-year-old country music singer announced new dates for the tour Friday.

The new dates include an Aug. 30 concert in Kettering, Ohio, and several shows in September and October.

The tour will now begin Friday in Fargo, N.D., and conclude Oct. 19 in Macon, Ga.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale May 3 at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales to begin April 30 at 10 a.m.

"BG NATION... LET'S RUN IT OFF THE RAILS!" Gilbert wrote on Instagram. "Y'all wanted more shows... so we're extending the #OffTheRailsTour with lots of new dates!"

Gilbert originally announced the Off the Rails tour in December 2023.

The tour will feature Dylan Marlowe, Struggle Jennings and Demun Jones as special guests.

Off the Rails shares a name with Gilbert's latest single, released in March. The singer released his sixth album, So Help Me God, in 2022.