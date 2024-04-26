Jensen Ackles is joining the CBS series Tracker.

CBS confirmed Thursday that Ackles, 46, will appear as a guest star on the action drama series.

Tracker is based on the Jeffery Deaver novel The Never Game. The show follows Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley), a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries.

Ackles will play Colter's estranged brother, Russell.

In the episode "Off the Books," Colter is "forced to team up with his estranged brother, Russell, who enlists his help to track down a former army buddy who's gone missing after several weeks of paranoid behavior."

"The investigation takes the brothers into the world of Special Forces missions, shady off-the-books programs and conspiracy theories, all while they content with their family's past," an official description reads.

The episode will air May 12 at 9 p.m. EDT on CBS and also stream on Paramount+.

Ackles is best known for playing Dean Winchester on Supernatural. He has since starred on The Boys and The Winchesters.