Brazilian singer Anitta is back with new music.

The 31-year-old recording artist released her sixth studio album, Funk Generation, on Friday.

In a post on Instagram, Anitta explained how Funk Generation celebrates Brazilian funk music.

"This project brings nuances of this 100% Brazilian musical genre and marks my journey as a person and an artist," the star wrote.

"Funk is part of the culture of those who live in Brazilian favelas, where I come from. It has been judged as worthless and even associated with organized crime. A reflection of the class prejudice and racism that haunt our society," she added. "Today, I feel fulfilled and very happy to see that funk is an inspiration in the Brazilian and global music scene. A genre with value, awarded, and admired."

Anitta ended her post by saying, "I hope you can enjoy, dance, sing, and celebrate with me the power of Brazilian funk!"

Funk Generation features the singles "Funk Rave," "Mil Veces," "Joga pra Lua" with Dennis and Pedro Sampaio, "Double Team" with Brray and Bad Byal, and "Grip." The album also includes the collaboration "Ahi" with Sam Smith.

Anitta will promote the album with her first world tour, Baile Funk Experience. The new tour kicks off May 18 in Mexico City and concludes July 8 in Ibiza, Spain.