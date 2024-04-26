Salma Hayek shares photos from wedding to 'soulmate' Francois-Henri Pinault
UPI News Service, 04/26/2024
Salma Hayek is looking back on "one of the best days" of her life.
The 57-year-old actress shared photos from her wedding to her husband, billionaire French businessman Francois-Henri Pinault, 61, Thursday on their 15th anniversary.
"There are no words to explain the blessing of finding your soulmate. For all of you who found it, never take it for granted," Hayek captioned the post. "For all of you who haven't, never give up #tbt to one of the best days of my life."
Hayek and Pinault married in a civil ceremony in Paris in February 2009 and married again that April at a wedding in Venice with their family and friends in attendance.
