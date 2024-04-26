Dua Lipa, Kylie Minogue and Patrick Mahomes were honored Thursday at the TIME100 gala.

The trio attended the event at Jazz at Lincoln Center, along with Uma Thurman Colman Domingo , 21 Savage and other stars.

The TIME100 gala honors TIME magazine's 100 most influential people of 2024.

Lipa, 28, a Grammy-winning singer, wore a custom Chanel lace dress featuring embroidered crystal and aluminum embellishments that took about 1,000 hours to create.

The gala took place ahead of the release of Lipa's third studio album, Radical Optimism, which debuts May 3.

Minogue, 55, also a Grammy-winning recording artist, wore a black gown with a thigh-high slit and a sparkling silver cut-out neckline.

The singer released the album Tension in September 2023 and will headline Splendour in the Glass Festival in July.

Mahomes, 28, a quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs of the National Football League (NFL), attended the gala with his wife, Brittany Mahomes.

Brittany Mahomes wore a crystal crop top and long black skirt, while Patrick Mahomes sported an all-black ensemble.

The couple married in March 2022 and have two children, daughter Sterling Skye, 3, and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III, 16 months.