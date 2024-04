Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Renee Elise Goldsberry are set to announce Tony Award nominations in New York Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tonys celebrate excellence in Broadway theater.

Viewers can catch this season's nominees when Ferguson and Goldsberry read the names on CBS and the official Tony Awards YouTube channel at 9 a.m.

Winners will be announced at a gala on June 16 at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City.

Ariana DeBose will host the even for the third time.