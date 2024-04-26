Karol G and Feid were the big winners -- each scoring six prizes -- at Thursday's Latin American Music Awards gala in Las Vegas.

Karol G, who didn't attend the event at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, earned the honors of Artist of the Year, Best Urban Artist and Global Latin Artist of the Year, while her Manana Sera Bonito was named Album of the Year and Best Urban Album.

She also won Song of the Year for "TQG," her duet with Shakira.

Feid was voted Streaming Artist of the Year and won the Collaboration of the Year and Collaboration Crossover of the Year trophies for "Yandel 150," his performance with Yandel, and "Nina Bonita," his work with Sean Paul.

"Yandel 150" also earnest the Best Urban Song accolade, while his "Classy 101" scored the prize for Global Latin Song of the Year for

Shakira was named Best Pop Artist and took home the statuette for Best Pop Song for "Acrostico."

Becky G, Thali­a, Alejandra Espinoza and Carlos Ponce hosted the show, which aired on Univision, UniMas and Galavision. The ceremony also streamed on ViX.

Young Miko won the award for Best New Artist.