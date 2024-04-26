Rapper Eminem says 'Death of Slim Shady' set for summer release
UPI News Service, 04/26/2024
Rapper Eminem has announced that his next album, The Death of Slim Shady: Coup de Grace, is set for release this summer.
The Grammy-winning artist -- who frequently calls his stage persona "Slim Shady" -- posted a video from a faux true-crime show called Detroit Murder Files on social media Thursday.
"He's not a friend. He's a psychopath," hip-hop star 50 Cent said about Slim Shady in an interview for the fake show, which features glimpses of police cars with flashing lights and a bloody kitchen knife.
This album follows 2020's Music to Be Murdered By. '
Eminem, 51, introduced his alter-ego Slim Shady on an EP in 1997 and further explored the personality on The Slim Shady LP in 1999.
