Rapper Eminem has announced that his next album, The Death of Slim Shady: Coup de Grace, is set for release this summer.

The Grammy-winning artist -- who frequently calls his stage persona "Slim Shady" -- posted a video from a faux true-crime show called Detroit Murder Files on social media Thursday.

"He's not a friend. He's a psychopath," hip-hop star 50 Cent said about Slim Shady in an interview for the fake show, which features glimpses of police cars with flashing lights and a bloody kitchen knife.

This album follows 2020's Music to Be Murdered By. '

Eminem, 51, introduced his alter-ego Slim Shady on an EP in 1997 and further explored the personality on The Slim Shady LP in 1999.