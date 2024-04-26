Ricky Martin will headline this year's LA Pride in the Park concert.

ADVERTISEMENT

Christopher Street West Association (CSW), the nonprofit that produces LA Pride, an annual LGBTQ Pride celebration in Los Angeles, announced Friday that Martin will perform at the concert in June.

Martin, 52, will be the first openly gay Latin artist to headline LA Pride. The concert will also mark his first-ever headlining Pride performance.

LA Pride in the Park will take place June 8 at LA State Historic Park. This year's official theme is "Power in Pride," which celebrates "the LGBTQ+ community's ability to live authentically through strength and resilience."

"I am thrilled to be headlining LA Pride in the Park because it's an incredible opportunity to celebrate love, diversity, and equality," Martin said in a statement. "LA Pride is a testament to the power of community, the power of visibility, and the power of standing up for our rights. Being part of this vibrant community fills me with pride and purpose."

"With his electrifying stage presence and chart-topping hits, Ricky Martin has long been an inspiration to millions around the world," CSW/LA Pride board president Gerald Garth added. "His participation in LA Pride in the Park goes beyond mere entertainment; it symbolizes a powerful affirmation of queer Latin identity and a celebration of diversity within the LGBTQ+ community. We cannot wait to be 'Livin' La Vida Loca' while beaming with Pride!"

Additional performers and other details about LA Pride in the Park will be announced soon.

Martin is known for such singles as "Mari­a," "Livin la Vida Loca" and "She Bangs." He released the EP Play in 2022.