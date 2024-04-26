Normani will release her debut solo album, Dopamine, in June.

The 27-year-old singer and Fifth Harmony member announced a release date, June 14, for the album in the May issue of Elle magazine.

In the interview, Normani shared how Dopamine will feature both dance tracks and songs exploring her struggles, including her parents' health issues, heartbreak and public scrutiny.

"This body of work really is just a representation of my resilience," the star said.

"Dopamine represents the highs and lows I've endured. It's been such an emotional roller coaster ... I really wanted to have a title that felt like it definitely encompassed everything that I feel I've been through in my journey to get to the point that I'm in right now," she added.

Normani released a first single from the album, "1:59" featuring Gunna, on Friday.

The singer announced Dopamine alongside the album's cover art in February.

Normani came to fame with the girl group Fifth Harmony, which has been on an indefinite hiatus since 2018. She has released several solo singles, including "Love Lies" with Khalid, "Motivation" and "Wild Side" featuring Cardi B.