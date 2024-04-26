South Korean girl group NewJeans is back with new music.

ADVERTISEMENT

The K-pop group released a single and music video for the song "Bubble Gum" on Friday.

The "Bubble Gum" video shows the members of NewJeans get playful as they lounge around at home and take a road trip to a beach.

"Bubble Gum" is one of two new singles that NewJeans announced this week. The group will release another new single, "How Sweet," on May 24.

NewJeans released the EP Get Up in July 2023 and the remix album NJWMX in December.

The group teased new music while attending the Billboard Women in Music event in March.

"We can't spoil too much, but I'm just going to say that we're preparing, we're practicing hard. We can't wait to share new music with everyone, so we're really looking forward to it," Danielle said at the time.

NewJeans consists of Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein. The group made its debut in 2022.