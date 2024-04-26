Disney+ released the first music video from Descendants: The Rise of Red. The movie premieres July 12 on Disney+ and air Aug. 9 on Disney Channel.

Stars China Anne McClain and Kylie Cantrall sing "What's My Name (Red Version)." The song and its lyrics introduced Cantrall as Red, the daughter of the Queen of Hearts.

"I'm the new kid in town," Cantrall sings. "Your past is past. There's no second chance."

The video shows McClain and Cantrall perform with backup dancers on the set of Auradon Prep.

"What's My Name" is one of seven new songs on the Rise of Red soundtrack. Brandy and Paolo Montalban will also sing "So This Is Love" from Cinderella.

Rita Ora sings with Brandy, Cantrall and Malia Baker on "Love Ain't It." Ora and Cantrall also sing a reprise of "Life Is Sweeter" following the cast version of the song.

The soundtrack is available for pre-order and pre-add on Apple Music for its July 12 release.