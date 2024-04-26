Paramount+ announced the Rosemary's Baby prequel Apartment 7A on Friday. The film premieres this fall on the streaming service.

The 1968 adaptation of Ira Levin's novel starred Mia Farrow as the woman impregnated with Satan's child. Garner will play an injured dancer. Rosemary's husband, Guy, was also in the arts as a theater actor.

Natalie Ericka James directs Apartment 7A. Marli Siu, Andrew Buchan, Rosy McEwen and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith also star.

Platinum Dunes, the production company of Michael Bay and Brad Fuller, produces Apartment 7A. Platinum Dunes is also behind the Purge and Quiet Place franchises.