CBS and Dick Clark Productions announced a deal Friday for the American Music Awards to air on CBS and stream on Paramount+. The 2024 ceremony will be Oct. 6 at 8 p.m. EDT.

The American Music Awards previously aired on ABC. The show took 2023 off.

2024 will mark the 50th anniversary of the American Music Awards. The AMA nominees and winners are chosen by fans using metrics album sales, song sales, radio airplay and Billboard charts.

Metrics now factor in streaming play too.

Wayne Brady hosted the 2022 AMAs where Taylor Swift won six awards. Bad Bunny, Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar and Harry Styles each won two.