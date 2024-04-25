Vertical released the trailer for The Exorcism on Thursday. The film opens June 7 in theaters.

ADVERTISEMENT

The distributor announced the release date on Monday after acquiring the rights to the Miramax film. Russell Crowe stars as an actor making a horror movie who may be experiencing a real possession.

Ryan Simpkins plays his daughter. In the trailer, she observes her father has gone off his medication and experienced blackouts.

Crowe levitates and bends backwards, a familiar posture in exorcism movies. David Hyde Pierce plays a real priest brought onto the set of the movie to help.

Sam Worthington, Chloe Bailey and Adam Goldberg also star. The Exorcism is not connected with Crowe's film The Pope's Exorcist.