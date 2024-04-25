FX released the trailer for Clipped on Thursday. The miniseries premieres June 4 on Hulu.

Thursday marks the 10th anniversary of TMZ publishing recordings of Clippers owner Donald Sterling making racist comments. Clipped is about that scandal.

Ed O'Neill plays Sterling. Cleopatra Coleman plays Sterling's mistress V. Stiviano, who recorded him.

Sterling was ultimately forced to sell his stake in the team.

Laurence Fishburne plays Clippers coach Doc Rivers. Jacki Weaver plays Sterling's wife, Shelly.

Clipped also stars Kelly AuCoin, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Rich Sommers, Corbin Bernsen, Clifton Davis and Harriet Sansom Harris.

Clipped is based on the ESPN 30 for 30 podcast The Sterling Affairs by Ramona Shelburne. Shelburne serves as an executive producer along with creator Gina Welch and producers Brad Simpson and Nina Jacobson.

UPI interviewed O'Neill, Coleman, Welch and Shelburne about Clipped and will present those interviews in June.