South Korean singer and rapper RM has announced a new solo album.

The K-pop star and member of the boy band BTS will release the album Right Place, Wrong Person in May.

Right Place, Wrong Person features 11 tracks and "captures some of the universal emotions that we all experience at some point in life, such as the feeling of being an outsider who doesn't fit in," BigHit Music said in an official notice.

The album falls within the alternative genre of music and boasts "a rich sound coupled with frank, honest lyrics."

BigHit shared the news alongside teaser art for the album. The art features black and white illustrations, including of a person looking at a piece of art and an empty food can.

RM released his debut solo album, Indigo, in 2022 and has also released the mixtapes RM and Mono.

As a full group, BTS consists of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The group has been on hiatus since 2022 as the members fulfill their mandatory military service and pursue their solo careers.