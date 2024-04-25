Paramount+ has announced a new docuseries about Lollapalooza music festival.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lolla: The Story of Lollapalooza, a three-part documentary produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and Funmeter, in partnership with C3 Presents, will premiere on the service May 21.

Lolla: The Story of Lollapalooza had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January. The docuseries is directed by Michael John Warren and executive produced by James Lee Hernandez and Brian Lazarte.

"In the summer of 1991, the Lollapalooza music festival was born. What started as a farewell tour for the band Jane's Addiction rose from the underground to launch a cultural movement and change music forever," an official description reads.

The show explores "the exciting and strangely symbiotic 30+ year relationship between the iconic festival" and Jane's Addiction frontman Perry Farrell, who founded the Chicago music festival in 1991.

Throughout the series, Farrell "reconnects with what the event has become and reflects on the festival's cultural significance across multiple genres and decades."

"Finally, someone cares about the generation that no one cared about," the singer and musician said.

Farrell is presently the frontman of the rock band Porno for Pyros.