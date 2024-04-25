The Equalizer will return for a fifth season.

CBS announced in a press release Thursday that it renewed the show for Season 5.

The Equalizer is a reboot of the 1980s series starring Edward Woodward.

Queen Latifah stars as Robyn McCall, aka the Equalizer, "an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills as a former CIA operative to help those with nowhere else to turn."

Lorraine Toussaint, Tory Kittles, Adam Goldberg, Liza Lapira and Laya DeLeon Hayes also star.

"The Equalizer, led by the incomparable Queen Latifah , has all the best elements of a powerful drama," CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach said. "The series is stacked with suspense, heroism, high stakes and formidable characters our audience roots for. We look forward to another dynamic season."

The Equalizer premiered in 2021 and is the No. 1 entertainment program among African American viewers, according to CBS. The show is also a Top 10 primetime broadcast drama, ranking No. 8 overall season-to-date with 7.89 million viewers.

The series airs on CBS and is also available to stream on Paramount+.