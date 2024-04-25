Jonathan Bailey and Hayley Atwell have joined the cast of Heartstopper.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix announced Thursday that Bailey, Atwell and Eddie Marsan will have roles in Season 3 of the teen romantic comedy-drama series.

Heartstopper is based on the Alice Oseman webcomic and graphic novel of the same name. The show follows the romance between classmates Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) and Charlie Spring (Joe Locke).

Bailey, an actor known for playing Anthony Bridgerton on Bridgerton, will have a cameo in Season 3 as Jack Maddox, a classicist and Charlie's Instagram-famous crush.

Atwell, an actress who portrays Peggy Carter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will play Nick's aunt Diane.

Marsan, an actor known for playing Terry Donovan on Ray Donovan, has been cast as Charlie's therapist Geoff.

Heartstopper Season 3 will premiere on Netflix in October.

In the new season, Charlie "would like to tell Nick that he loves him," while Nick "also has something important to say to Charlie," Netflix previously shared.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

In addition to Heartstopper, Bailey will soon reprise Anthony Bridgerton in Bridgerton Season 3. The two-part season premieres May 16 on Netflix and will center on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan).