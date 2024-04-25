Twenty One Pilots are back with new music.

The music duo released a single and music video for the song "Backslide" on Thursday.

The "Backslide" video shows frontman Tyler Joseph purchase a bag of hamburger buns from a convenience store. The singer bike rides through a storm back to drummer Josh Dun, only to realize he needs to do the errand again.

The video is directed by Dun.

"Backslide" is the third single to debut from Twenty One Pilots' forthcoming album, Clancy. The duo will release the full album May 24.

Clancy also features the singles "Overcompensate" and "Next Semester."

Twenty One Pilots will promote Clancy with a new world tour that begins Aug. 15 in Denver and concludes May 14, 2025 in London.