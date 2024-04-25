Hulu released the trailer for their original movie Prom Dates on Thursday. The film premieres May 3.

A clip released last month showed a promposal gone wrong. The trailer elaborates why Jess (Antonia Gentry) and Hannah (Julia Lester) are in need of dates the day before the prom.

Jess caught her boyfriend cheating on her and Hannah came out as gay. Jess convinces a college boy to bring her to the prom, but some physical pratfalls threaten their date too.

The principal (John Michael Higgins) tries to teach the students about safe sex by putting a condom over his entire head.

Chelsea Handler, Kenny Ridwan, JT Neal, Jordan Buhat, Zion Moreno and Terry Hu also star. Kim O. Nguyen directs Prom Dates from D.J. Mausner's script.