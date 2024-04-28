Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.They include:-- British King Edward IV in 1442-- James Monroe, fifth president of the United States, in 1758-- British engineer\/mathematician\/physicist\/inventor Hertha Marks Ayrton in 1854-- Actor Lionel Barrymore in 1878-- German industrialist Oskar Schindler, credited with saving almost 1,200 Jews during the World War II Holocaust, in 1908-- Automaker Ferruccio Lamborghini in 1916-- Novelist Harper Lee in 1926-- Former U.S. Secretary of State James Baker in 1930 (age 94)-- Actor Carolyn Jones in 1930-- Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein in 1937-- Actor Madge Sinclair in 1940-- Actor Ann-Margret in 1941 (age 83)-- Actor Marcia Strassman in 1948-- Author Terry Pratchett in 1948-- Actor Paul Guilfoyle in 1949 (age 75)-- Actor Bruno Kirby in 1949-- Comedian Jay Leno in 1950 (age 74)-- Actor Mary McDonnell in 1952 (age 72)-- Musician Kim Gordon (Sonic Youth) in 1953 (age 71)-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan in 1960 (age 64)-- Author Ian Rankin in 1960 (age 64)-- Hall of Fame baseball player Barry Larkin in 1964 (age 60)-- Golfer John Daly in 1966 (age 58)-- Musician Too Short, born Todd Anthony Shaw, in 1966 (age 58)-- Actor Bridget Moynahan in 1971 (age 53)-- Actor Jorge Garcia in 1973 (age 51)-- Actor Penelope Cruz in 1974 (age 50)-- Actor Michael Carbonaro in 1976 (age 48)-- TV personality Drew Scott in 1978 (age 46)-- TV personality Jonathan Scott in 1978 (age 46)-- Actor Nate Richert in 1978 (age 46)-- Actor Jessica Alba in 1981 (age 43)-- Actor Harry Shum Jr. in 1982 (age 42)-- Actor Jenna Ushkowitz in 1986 (age 38)-- Actor Tony Revolori in 1996 (age 28)-- Musician Victoria de Angelis (Maneskin) in 2000 (age 24)