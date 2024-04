The procedural series, NCIS: Hawai'i, starring Vanessa Lachey and LL Cool J, has been canceled at CBS after three seasons.

The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline reported the news Friday.

Star Vanessa Lachey wrote on her Instagram Story: "Gutted, confused, blindsided. Grateful, confident, beloved fans! Processing this news and still being present with my family. I Love You All!"

CBS also recently canceled CSI: Vegas and So Help Me Todd.