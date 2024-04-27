Future & Metro Boomin's We Still Don't Trust You is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Beyonce 's Cowboy Carter, followed by Future & Metro Boomin's We Don't Trust You at No. 3, Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 4 and Noah Kahan's Stick Season at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Linkin Park's Papercuts at No. 6, Benson Boone's Fireworks & Rollerblades at No. 7, SZA's SOS at No. 8, Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 9 and Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine at No. 10.