Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman's family attended Saturday's star-studded American Film Institute gala honoring her career in Los Angeles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other attendees included Lee Daniels, Ava DuVernay, Zac Efron, Cynthia Erivo, Morgan Freeman, Barry Jenkins, David E. Kelley, Joey King, Mimi Leder, Mike Myers, Edward James Olmos, Michelle Pfeiffer, Jane Seymour, Meryl Streep, Brian Tee, Miles Teller, Lulu Wang and Naomi Watts, as well as Kidman's husband, country music star Keith Urban and their daughters Sunday, 15, and Faith, 13.

Previous AFI honoree Streep presented Kidman -- her co-star in The Hours and Big Little Lies -- with the award this weekend.

"It is a privilege to make films. And glorious to have made films and television with these storytellers who allowed me to run wild and be free and play all of these unconventional women," Streep said.

"Thank you for making me better at my craft and giving me a place, however temporary, in this world. Thank you for inviting me into your movie families. Thank you for my childhood dream that became a reality."

During her acceptance speech, Kidman acknowledged the "enormous amount of luck in my life."

"There's also the most important thing, love," she said. "Big, big love. And then right there is the love of my life, and the loves of my life. My daughters have never been anywhere publicly with me on a red carpet. Tonight was their first night, so they're here, Sunday and Faith."