Zendaya's Challengers is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $15 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Unsung Hero with $7.8 million, followed by Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire at No. 3 with $7.2 million, Civil War at No. 4 with $7 million and Abigail at No. 5 with $5.3 million.

Rounding out the top tier are The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare at No. 6 with $3.9 million, Kung Fu Panda 4 at No. 7 with $3.6 million, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire at No. 8 with $3.3 million, Dune: Part Two -- also starring Zendaya -- at No. 9 with $2 million and Boy Kills World at No. 10 with $1.7 million.