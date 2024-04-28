Pop music star Taylor Swift took to social media Sunday to thank her fans for their support of her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, which was released on April 19.

"My mind is blown. I'm completely floored by the love you've shown this album. 2.6 million ARE YOU ACTUALLY SERIOUS??" Swift wrote in her weekend post.

"Thank you for listening, streaming, and welcoming Tortured Poets into your life. Feeling completely overwhelmed. I was already so fired up to get back to the tour but you doing THIS?? May 9th can't come soon enough."

Her 11th studio album -- which was released as two versions, the second of which has 15 extra songs -- includes the title track, as well as "Fortnight," "Florida!!" and "thanK you aIMee."