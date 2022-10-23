"P-Valley" has been renewed for a third season on Starz.
The second season of creator Katori Hall's show, which takes place in a Mississippi strip club, saw a 23% increases in viewership from the its first season, with 10.3 million average viewers per episode, Starz said.
Megan Thee Stallion made a guest appearance in Season 2 in August.
The critically acclaimed drama is known for tackling hot-button issues like abortion rights, which were the focus of a Season 2 episode.
"I am blessed beyond measure for this opportunity to write the next chapter of P-Valley," Hall said, according to ET.
"With its complex, dynamic and beautifully flawed characters, this show is a love letter to marginalized communities in the American South who rarely see themselves reflected on-screen."
"P-Valley" is based on the play "Pussy Valley" by Hall ("The Mountaintop," "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical"), who serves as showrunner and co-executive producer, along with Dante Di Loreto.
